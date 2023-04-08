Kerala train fire suspect has confessed to crime, say cops

PTI

Kozhikode, April 7

The prime suspect in the train fire case in Kerala has confessed to the crime, the police said here on Friday.

ADGP (Law and Order) MR Ajith Kumar told reporters that the interrogation of the suspect was underway and further details could not be disclosed at this point.

“.. he has admitted that he committed the crime. We are questioning the suspect... A suspect involved in such cases may not reveal his motive. Interrogation is a long process,” Kumar said.

Hours after the special investigation team (SIT) secured the custody of the suspect, the senior officer said, adding that the team was probing all angles.

“We will take him to collect evidence as the interrogation proceeds,” he said.

The custody of the accused was obtained after he was declared physically fit by a medical board here.

The police official also said the bag, which was found along the track with a book and a bottle of petrol, belonged to the suspect.

Earlier, a court here granted 11-day custody of Shahrukh Saifi, who is accused of setting his co-passengers on fire on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train when it reached the Korapuzha bridge in Kozhikode.

Nine persons suffered burn injuries while three, including a toddler, were found dead on the track. The police suspect they fell while trying to escape from the fire.