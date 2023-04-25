 Kerala will soon follow Goa, North-East script: PM Modi in Kochi : The Tribune India

Kerala will soon follow Goa, North-East script: PM Modi in Kochi

PM Modi to flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat train, India's first water Metro in Kochi today

Kerala will soon follow Goa, North-East script: PM Modi in Kochi

PM Narendra Modi being presented a memento at Thevara in Kochi. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 24

The ruling BJP on Monday intensified its 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala with Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring that the southern state will soon do what the North-East and Goa have done by repeatedly electing the BJP and NDA alliance governments.

Mission Kerala: PM Modi at a roadshow in Kochi. He later met top bishops in a bid to reach out to the influential Christian community of Kerala.

Arriving in Kochi today for a two-day tour of Kerala, which didn’t return a single BJP MP to the Lok Sabha in 2019, the PM urged the youth of the state to “defeat the existing two ideologies”.

Meets top bishops with eye on poll

  • Prime Minister met top bishops of various churches in Kerala
  • Push for BJP’s efforts to reach out to the minority community
  • Party wants to woo Christians ahead of the 2024 LS election

PM’s reference was to the ruling Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led Opposition, the United Democratic Front. “Kerala’s youth have to work hard to defeat both these ideologies,” the PM said, addressing a massive youth conclave at Sacred Heart College in Thevara.

The PM sought to engage the youth as he explored Kerala’s electoral landscape and cautioned them against forces seeking to divide the nation on the basis of language, region and religion.

“We have to move forward defeating these forces,” PM said, in unstated reference to ongoing language wars, activities of the banned PFI and divisive politics.

Stressing Kerala’s potential to contribute to national development, the PM accused the state government of doing nothing to give youth the opportunities they deserved. “The ongoing conflict between the two ideologies is inflicting untold harm on Kerala,” he said, attacking one ideology for “keeping party above the state and another for keeping family above everything”.

These ideologies are fomenting violence and corruption and Kerala’s youth have to defeat both, the PM declared in his electoral push in south India, where the BJP holds only 29 seats out of 128, mainly from Karnataka.

