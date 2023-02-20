Key Chandrayaan-3 test successful: ISRO

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully underwent electro-magnetic interference and electro-magnetic compatibility test recently at UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, the Indian Space Research Organisation said. Describing it a "major milestone", ISRO said the test was conducted for satellite missions. TNS

Probe Vinod Adani’s transactions: Cong

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday alleged Gautam Adani's elder brother Vinod Adani was at the centre of financial flows that leverage one group of Adani assets to send loans to another, and sought a probe by the SEBI and the ED. "Just because the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is mum on the issue, it doesn't mean we stop asking questions from him," he said. TNS

Tamil Nadu moves SC, challenges NEET

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Government has moved the SC challenging the validity of NEET, alleging the single window common test is violative of the principle of federalism. PTI

Emergency landing by AI Express’ Dubai flight

New Delhi: An Air India Express flight from Dubai, with 156 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday after a snag in the plane’s nose wheel.