Key Chandrayaan-3 test successful: ISRO

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully underwent electro-magnetic interference and electro-magnetic compatibility test recently at UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, the Indian Space Research Organisation said. Describing it a "major milestone", ISRO said the test was conducted for satellite missions. TNS
Probe Vinod Adani’s transactions: Cong
New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday alleged Gautam Adani's elder brother Vinod Adani was at the centre of financial flows that leverage one group of Adani assets to send loans to another, and sought a probe by the SEBI and the ED. "Just because the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is mum on the issue, it doesn't mean we stop asking questions from him," he said. TNS
Tamil Nadu moves SC, challenges NEET
New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Government has moved the SC challenging the validity of NEET, alleging the single window common test is violative of the principle of federalism. PTI
Emergency landing by AI Express’ Dubai flight
New Delhi: An Air India Express flight from Dubai, with 156 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday after a snag in the plane’s nose wheel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition unity for 2024 polls on agenda at AICC meet
Only a strong Congress can lead anti-BJP front: Jairam Rames...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...