Khalid gets 7-day interim bail for sister’s wedding

PTI

New Delhi: A court here on Monday granted one-week interim bail from December 23 to 30 to former JNU student and Delhi riots conspiracy case accused Umar Khalid to attend his sister’s wedding. TNS

HC grants bail to Deshmukh in corruption case

Mumbai: The Bombay HC on Monday granted bail to ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in a graft case. The order has been kept in abeyance for 10 days as the CBI sought time to challenge it in the SC.