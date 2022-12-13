Khalid gets 7-day interim bail for sister’s wedding

New Delhi: A court here on Monday granted one-week interim bail from December 23 to 30 to former JNU student and Delhi riots conspiracy case accused Umar Khalid to attend his sister’s wedding. TNS
HC grants bail to Deshmukh in corruption case
Mumbai: The Bombay HC on Monday granted bail to ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in a graft case. The order has been kept in abeyance for 10 days as the CBI sought time to challenge it in the SC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...