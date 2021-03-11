Khalistan mention in Connecticut resolution decried

New Delhi, May 2
India has condemned the “official citation” made in the General Assembly in the state of Connecticut in US, recognising the 36th anniversary of the declaration of ‘Khalistan’, saying “vested interests seek to divide communities and promote bigotry and hatred. Their agenda of violence has no place in democratic societies like the US and India”.
The Consulate General of India at New York tweeted a statement, saying the Embassy of India in Washington DC and the Consulate General of India in New York would take up this issue appropriately with US lawmakers.
BJP spokesperson RP Singh flagged the issue yesterday and termed the move by Connecticut as “highly condemnable”.
