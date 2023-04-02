Khalistan threat to CM Himanta Sarma being taken seriously, case registered: Assam DGP

Guwahati, April 2
Assam's Director-General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Sunday said threat to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by a pro-Khalistan group was being taken very seriously.
In a purported audio clip, sent to some journalists, Sikh for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated individual terrorist, was heard threatening Sarma.
"A case under appropriate sections of IPC and UAPA was registered at the STF police station," the DGP tweeted.
Besides, the security of the chief minister has been adequately sensitised to the emerging threat, he added.
"In view of global events, the threat is being taken very seriously by the Assam Police. The central agencies have been kept in the loop on the issue," Singh said.
Altogether eight associates of pro-Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh are presently lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.
A multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the jail since March 19, when four members of the Waris Punjab De (WPD) were taken there in the first batch.
