Kharge calls meet of Opposition parties

New Delhi, February 12
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has convened a meeting of like-minded parties at his chamber in the Parliament House tomorrow to discuss the suspension of Congress member Rajani Patil for the remaining part of the Budget session.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Patil for allegedly filming the House proceedings and posting the video on social media.
Other issues such as expunction of remarks made by Opposition leaders on the Adani issue are also expected to figure at the meeting.
Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Singhvi questioned the suspension of Patil. “Neither a showcause notice was issued nor prior intimation was given,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...