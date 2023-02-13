Kharge calls meet of Opposition parties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has convened a meeting of like-minded parties at his chamber in the Parliament House tomorrow to discuss the suspension of Congress member Rajani Patil for the remaining part of the Budget session.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Patil for allegedly filming the House proceedings and posting the video on social media.

Other issues such as expunction of remarks made by Opposition leaders on the Adani issue are also expected to figure at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Singhvi questioned the suspension of Patil. “Neither a showcause notice was issued nor prior intimation was given,” he said.