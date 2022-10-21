Kharge to assume charge on Oct 26

New Delhi, October 20
Congress president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge will assume formal charge of his new responsibility on October 26 at a party event to be graced by outgoing president Sonia Gandhi and all top party brass.
Poll galvanised the party: Tharoor
The election to the Congress chief’s post has galvanised the party. I am not disappointed as everyone knew the likely outcome. Shashi Tharoor, Congress
The event will witness the handing over of the election certificate to Kharge (80). Congress general secretary (organisation) KV Venugopal made the announcement today saying, “The function for the presentation of the certificate of election to newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be held on Wednesday at 10.30 am at AICC Headquarters, Delhi.”
