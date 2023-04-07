Kharge writes to Dhankhar on Patil’s continued suspension

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

In a scathing letter to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the extension of suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil beyond the Budget session was “gross parliamentary misdemeanour and a blatant violation” of the rules of procedure.

“Such a development is most unfortunate and unprecedented in parliamentary history”, Kharge wrote.

In an observation earlier, Dhankhar said the suspension of Patil on February 10 for filming House proceedings had been extended beyond the Budget session following inputs from the Privileges Committee investigating the matter. Dhankhar said the committee at its March 27 meeting had sought time till the first week of the monsoon session to complete the investigation. Kharge said meting out such “disgraceful treatment” to Patil was “gross insult” to a devoted woman parliamentarian.