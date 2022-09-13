Khurshid cites right to privacy to defend hijab

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

Senior counsel Salman Khurshid on Monday questioned the verdict of the Karnataka High Court upholding the ban on hijab in schools, saying “it has got many things right but in its application it has got many things wrong as well”.

“We will not say uniforms must be dispensed with. But there is something in addition with the uniform which should be permitted,” Khurshid, representing one of the petitioners, told a Bench led by Justice Hemant Gupta on the fourth day of the hearing.

“I will wear the prescribed uniform. But the question is if I can wear anything more which is important for my culture,” he told the Bench, which will resume hearing on Wednesday.