Kidnapped minor girl from Uttar Pradesh rescued from Rajasthan

PTI

Muzaffarnagar, October 6

A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by a teenager here last week has been rescued from Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

On Sunday, the 17-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped the girl on the pretext of marriage, Station House Officer (New Mandi) Sushil Kumar Saini said.

The teenager's father is a manager of a private school where the girl studied in Class 7, he said, adding the boy used to teach in the same school.

A case has been filed against the boy on the complaint of the minor's parents, police said, adding he has been detained and sent to a juvenile home.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, they said.

