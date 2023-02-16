Kin of pupil who ended life allege caste bias

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

Family members of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki — who died by jumping off the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay hostel building — have alleged caste discrimination on campus. The IIT Bombay administration has denied the allegations.

Family members of the deceased, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, on Wednesday alleged that Darshan’s friends had stopped talking to him after they came to know about his caste.

“The behaviour of his friends changed after they came to know about his caste. Some students passed casteist remarks against Darshan that he was studying for free (being an SC student),” claimed the family members in an interview to a TV channel.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale, who visited the IIT Bombay campus, on Wednesday, demanded a thorough probe into the death of 18-year-old SC student on campus.

“It is a very serious incident. Such incidents are increasing by the day and these should be properly probed,” the minister said.

Following the allegations by the family members of Darshan Solanki, Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a student organisation at the IIT Bombay campus, has demanded the resignation of the Director of IIT Bombay.