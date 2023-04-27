Kochi Water Metro starts commercial operations

Tribune News Service

Kochi: Kerala Government’s ambitious Kochi Water Metro began its commercial operations on Wednesday. Set up at Rs 1,136.83 crore, it will connect 10 islands using 78 electric boats and 38 terminals. PTI

Notice to Amartya: Ex-pupil files case against V-C

Kolkata: Former student Trisha Rani Bhattacharya has filed a police complaint against Visva Bharati V-C Bidyut Chakraborty for causing “mental harassment” to Amartya Sen after land eviction notice. PTI

BJP attacks Kejri over Rs 45 cr house renovation

New Delhi: The BJP has attacked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for spending Rs 45 crore on renovating his house, alleging the big sum pointed to the “ideological renovation of the AAP founder”.