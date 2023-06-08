Kolhapur tense over post 'insulting' Tipu

PTI

Mumbai, June 7

Wielding lathis, the police in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Wednesday dispersed hundreds of protesters after they threw stones during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media “status” by a few locals, an official said.

A proposal to suspend Internet services from Wednesday afternoon till Thursday evening, or depending on the situation, has been sent to authorities, a senior police official said.

While personnel from the State Reserve Police Force have been deployed in the city, the police have sought more cops from Satara, he said. Prohibitory orders have been issued till June 19 banning assembly of five or more persons, he said.

Tension rose in the city after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s image along with an offensive audio message as their social media “status”. Right-wing activists demanded action following which a case was registered against the two persons.