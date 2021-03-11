Koregaon probe panel summons Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, April 28
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has submitted to the Koregaon-Bhima Inquiry Commission that he had no allegation against any political agenda in connection with the January 2018 violence at a war memorial in Pune district, but called for the IPC’s sedition provision to be repealed or stop its “misuse”.
The commission on Wednesday issued summons to Pawar, asking him to appear before it on May 5 and 6. He had filed an additional affidavit before the probe panel on April 11, a copy of which was made available today. He said he had no knowledge about the sequence of events leading to the incident.
