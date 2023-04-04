 Krishna Janmabhoomi case: HC gives last chance to file reply in plea seeking transfer of suit : The Tribune India

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: HC gives last chance to file reply in plea seeking transfer of suit

In the case, Hindu devotees have claimed right over the land on which Shahi Idgah mosque is built

A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura. PTI file



PTI

Prayagraj, April 4

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday gave last chance to all the respondents to file their replies by April 7 in a petition seeking transfer of Sri Krishna Janambhoomi case pending before a Mathura court to the high court.

The court directed the respondents — Management Committee of the Shahi Masjid Idgah next to Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, Katra Keshav Dev, Deeg Gate, Mathura and Shri Krishna Janma Sthan Sewa Sansthan, Katra Keshav Dev, Deeg Gate, Mathura to file their respective replies through e-mode by April 7.

The court also directed the petitioners to file their rejoinder affidavits after receipt of counter affidavits through e-mode and fixed April 11, 2023, as the next date of hearing in the case.

Hearing a transfer petition filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev Khewat Mathura (deity) through Ranjana Agnihotri and seven others, Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra observed, “Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, particularly the interest of justice, no more time but last chance is given by 7th of April, 2023.” On March 15, the high court had asked all the respondents in this case to file their respective replies in 10 days. However, on Tuesday when the case was taken up, the court found that no response had been submitted till now.

However, the court accepted the request of the respondents for further time, observing, “It is clarified that filing of counter affidavit and rejoinder affidavit, as directed, would be done through e-mode of this High Court and no latitude should be shown by either of the sides.” The applicants had filed a civil suit before civil judge (senior division) for declaration and injunction claiming right of Hindu community over Idgah mosque while stating it was constructed after demolishing Hindu temples and such construction cannot be a mosque as no Waqf was ever created and the land was never dedicated for construction of the mosque.

