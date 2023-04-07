K'taka polls: Cong releases 2nd list of 42 candidates

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

After two days of hectic deliberations in New Delhi, the Congress on Thursday released the second list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

No decision, however, was taken regarding the Kolar seat. Kolar is in the spotlight because senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is keen to contest from there in addition to the Varuna seat that has been already allocated to him.

The Congress’ central election committee (CEC) has given former party president Rahul Gandhi the responsibility of deciding the second seat for Siddaramaiah.

Four of the candidates named in today’s list joined the Congress recently. They are NY Gopalakrishna, Baburao Chinchansur, SR Srinivas and VS Patil.

Gopalakrishna quit the BJP and membership of the Assembly to join the Congress. He was given the ticket to contest from the Molakalmuru (ST) constituency in Chitradurga district. Chinchansur quit the Legislative Council and the BJP and was given the ticket to contest from Gurmitkal in Kalaburagi district.