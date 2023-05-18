 Kuki MLAs, civil society groups decide against dialogue with Manipur's Biren Singh Government : The Tribune India

Kuki MLAs, civil society groups decide against dialogue with Manipur's Biren Singh Government

10 Kuki MLAs, including 7 from the BJP, had on May 12 urged Centre to create a separate administration for Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar community in wake of violent clashes

Kuki MLAs, civil society groups decide against dialogue with Manipur's Biren Singh Government

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh. PTI file



PTI

Aizawl, May 18

At least eight tribal MLAs from Manipur and various civil society organisations decided not to engage in any dialogue with the N Biren Singh Government running the northeastern state which was recently rocked by ethnic violence, according to a statement issued by them.

Several civil society entities belonging to Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar ethnic groups in Manipur and the tribal legislators from there, including BJP MLAs, held a meeting in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Wednesday to discuss the tension in the neighbouring state.

“The meeting resolved (the community would) stand unitedly to face the present crisis and not to engage in any dialogue or talk with the present Manipur government,” the statement said.

During the meeting, it was decided to hold consultations on a wider scale so as to arrive at a common political agenda with other groups, it said.

A separate administration in the form of a Union Territory for the Kuki-dominated districts or other political safeguard was widely deliberated during the meeting, a leader of a tribal group, who participated in the discussion, told PTI.

Ten Kuki MLAs, including seven from the BJP, had on May 12 urged the Centre to create a separate administration for the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar community in the wake of the violent clashes between the majority Meiteis and the tribals in Manipur.

However, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had rejected the demand, while asserting that the territorial integrity of the state will be “protected at all costs”.

Meanwhile, violence-affected people from Manipur continued to trickle into Mizoram, taking the total number of displaced people seeking shelter in the state to 6,663, an official said on Wednesday.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals—Nagas and Kukis—constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The ethnic clashes claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 Army and para-military personnel had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born police officer Pratima Bhullar Maldonado becomes highest-ranking South Asian woman in NYPD

2
Health

Study discovers combining swallowable gastric balloon, anti-obesity drug boosts weight loss

3
World

Joke that cost $2 million: Chinese authorities impose penalty on comedy firm over military pun

4
Entertainment

Diamond jewellery stolen from actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita’s house; police arrest her domestic help

5
Business

Credit card spend in forex to come under RBI’s remittance scheme

6
Punjab

SGPC to provide free legal aid to man who killed woman for consuming liquor in Patiala gurdwara

7
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

8
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

9
Trending

‘Fan to cool off’: Amitabh Bachchan shares video of man putting his braid to full use as he walks down the street

10
Nation

First-time flyer from Rajasthan held for smoking ‘Beedi’ inside plane

Don't Miss

View All
Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Top News

Supreme Court stays West Bengal Government order banning film ‘The Kerala Story’

SC directs West Bengal Government to lift ban on ‘The Kerala Story’; ensure safety of moviegoers

Three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also asks Tamil ...

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

MLAs’ support and mass appeal favour Siddharamaiah, swearing...

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? ‘Victory of the judicial system’, claims opposition

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? ‘Victory of the judicial system’, claims opposition

Rijiju had been quite critical of the judiciary. ‘Is it beca...

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

While power has been restored in many districts around 6.30 ...


Cities

View All

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

‘Kidnapped’ Amritsar girl found dead, stepmother held

Farmers’ bodies, literary forums come in support of writer Dr Navsharan Singh

Paddy transplantation across fence to begin after June 10

PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

Revenue Dept, ministerial staff on 2-day strike

Bathinda: Revenue Dept, ministerial staff on 2-day strike

SC panel issues notice to Bathinda admn

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

Overhead cables: Chandigarh's southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

SBSI Airport: April sees highest monthly footfall in 5 years

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Supreme Court seeks ED’s reply on bail plea of ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money-laundering case

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

Asst professor arrested for impersonating Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Purse snatcher stabbed to death; 2 held

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Jalandhar: Rs 3 per kg, growers refuse to harvest capsicum

Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

AAP floods city with event hoardings, faces backlash

AAP's return gift: Rs 95 cr to 'make Jalandhar shine'

Work to revamp city rly station at ~529 crore picks up pace

Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala: Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect

Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Scooterist dies in accident

Patiala residents saved over Rs 300 cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra