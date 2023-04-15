L-G, AAP spar over nod to power subsidy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena once again indulged in a blame game over power subsidy to 46 lakh people in the national Capital.

Delhi Power Minister Atishi blamed Saxena for reportedly sitting on the file, consequent upon which subsidy would have to be withheld. The L-G claimed he had signed the file on Thursday evening.

His office said the minister should stop misleading people with false statements. “The file regarding the power subsidy was approved and signed late yesterday and was sent to the Delhi CM’s office even before Power Minister Atishi’s press briefing on the matter,” said the L-G’s office.

The AAP government in Delhi provides free electricity to consumers with 200 units of monthly consumption. Those consuming 201 to 400 units get a 50 per cent subsidy, capped at Rs 850.

“What was the need for such a drama? The minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and baseless allegations against the L-G,” said an official.