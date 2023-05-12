Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

Noting that the real power of administration must rest with the elected arm of the government, the Supreme Court today ruled that the Delhi Government has control over ‘services’ in the National Capital Territory, excluding matters relating to public order, police and land.

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud held that the Centre-appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor shall be bound by decisions of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) over the bureaucracy, except the three subjects on which the Centre exercised its authority through the L-G. “The executive power of the NCTD is co-extensive with its legislative power, that is, it shall extend to all matters with respect to which it has the power to legislate,” declared the Bench, which also included Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha. “Legislative and executive powers over services such as IAS or joint cadre services, which are relevant for the implementation of policies and vision of the NCTD in terms of day-to-day administration, shall lie with the NCTD,” it said.

With the unanimous verdict, the SC put an end to the eight-year-old dispute between the Centre and the Delhi Government triggered by a 2015 Home Ministry notification asserting its control over services, holding the National Capital Territory administration was unlike other UTs and had been “accorded a ‘sui generis’(unique) status by the Constitution.

The top court said in the spirit of cooperative federalism, the Centre must exercise its powers within the boundaries created by the Constitution. AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed the order a “victory of democracy” and warned the officers who had obstructed public work of serious consequences.

Post verdict, kejri removes secretary

Hours after the SC order, Delhi Govt removed Services Secretary Ashish More. CM Arvind Kejriwal warned of action against officers who "obstructed" public work.