Labour Ministry survey shows rising employment trend in organised sector

New Delhi, April 28
As many as 3.14 crore workers were employed in nine industries in the December quarter of 2021, indicating a rising trend in employment in the organised sector, according to a Labour Bureau survey. In the September quarter of 2021, the number of workers stood at around 3.1 crore.
39% of total number of workers employed by manufacturing sector
22% employed in the education sector
The Ministry of Labour and Employment today released the report of the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) for the period October-December 2021 period.
The manufacturing sector continues to be the largest employer accounting for 39 per cent of the estimated total number of workers in the October-December quarter of 2021.
“The report on the third round of QES, a part of All-India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey, indicates increasing trend in employment in organised segment employing 10 or more workers, of the selected nine sectors, including manufacturing,” tweeted Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav.
The manufacturing sector is followed by the education sector, which accounts for 22 per cent of the employment.
Besides manufacturing and education, the other sectors surveyed are construction, trade, transport, health, accommodation and restaurants, IT/BPOs and financial services.
These nine sectors accounted for about 85 per cent of the total employment in the 6th Economic Census. Almost all (99.4 per cent) establishments were registered under different statutes.
