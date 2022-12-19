India-China tension along LAC likely to dominate zero hour today

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, December 18

A fresh showdown between the government and the Congress-led Opposition is expected to rock Parliament when it resumes sitting on Monday. With the BJP targeting Rahul Gandhi for “our soldiers are getting thrashed at the border” remark, the Congress seems all set to press the government for a discussion on China.

The government has all these days refused permission for a discussion on the border situation, leading to noisy protests by Opposition MPs. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said there should be a debate and the PM should answer during the debate.

“Debate should take place in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and answers must be given by the PM, and not by the Defence Minister or External Affairs Minister. The PM has not uttered a word on China,” Ramesh said. The Congress leader asked: “After two years of a protracted disengagement, what emboldened the Chinese to try taking over the Indian post in the Yangtse area of Tawang?” The “capture” of Indian territories in east Ladakh and the Chinese build-up on the LAC are the two issues that have topped the Opposition’s agenda during this winter session that commenced on December 7. On December 8, Opposition leaders had gathered at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber at Parliament House to prepare a list of issues for discussion. The border issue was on top of this list.

News about the Tawang clash broke on December 13, giving the Opposition an opportunity to attack the government with a renewed vigour. On December 16, Kharge raised the LAC issue twice in the Rajya Sabha during zero hour but Deputy Chairman Harivansh withheld permission for a debate.

The Opposition is unhappy with the statement given by Defence Minister Rajnath on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang that left several soldiers injured on both sides.

