 Lack of awareness about abortion, contraception among reasons for spike in population: Experts : The Tribune India

Lack of awareness about abortion, contraception among reasons for spike in population: Experts

According to data from the National Family Health Survey, more abortions take place in urban areas, which is 4 per cent, compared to 2.5 per cent in rural areas

Lack of awareness about abortion, contraception among reasons for spike in population: Experts

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, April 16

As India is on the brink of surpassing China to become the most populous country in the world, experts cite lack of literacy, awareness regarding contraception and abortions and economic factors among reasons for the spike in the population.

According to data from the National Family Health Survey, more abortions take place in urban areas, which is 4 per cent, compared to 2.5 per cent in rural areas.

The data stated that 1.9 per cent women with no schooling background went for abortions while 3.5 per women with 10-11 years of education opted for it.

The plans of making her daughter a doctor changed for Chaaya Devi after she had two more children.

“Children are god’s gift but what if you don’t have money to raise them and it leaves your other children suffering too,” said the 25-year-old, a mother of three children.

Devi, who is expecting her fourth child, works as a domestic help in Noida. She now worries about how to ensure a good life for her children.

“I consulted a government hospital doctor but she scolded me for getting pregnant again but she does not understand my consent is never taken,” said Devi, who lives in a joint family with her in-laws.

Her situation is not unique, millions of women due to stigma, lack of say in family matters and acceptance of spouses towards contraceptives are forced to continue having children even as India is on the brink of surpassing China to become the most populous country in the world.

India’s population crossed the 140 crore mark in January and is soon expected to surpass China’s population.

Some estimates suggest that India’s population might have already surpassed China but till the official census is conducted a definitive number cannot be given.

Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India, said for any nation, the goal of a lower population growth rate requires a high contraceptive prevalence, which can only be achieved by strengthening the provision of family planning and sexual and reproductive health services, including access to abortion services.

According to data from the National Family Health Survey-5, 0.9 per cent of all pregnancies resulted in abortion in India.

However, more abortions take place in urban areas - which is 4 per cent, compared to 2.5 per cent in rural areas, according to the latest NFHS data.

In terms of economic background, 1.7 per cent of women from the lowest wealth quintile used abortion services compared to 3.2 per cent in the middle wealth quintile and 4.1 per cent in the highest wealth quintile, the data stated.

“What it means is that women who are less educated, or belong to poor and marginalised sections of society, are not able to use abortion services as well as their more affluent, more educated counterparts. This is partly due to the stigma that is associated with abortions and also the lack of access and availability of services to rural women,” Muttreja said.

“Stigma forces women to seek services from quacks and untrained professionals which leads to maternal mortality and morbidity,” she said.

Even though India has very progressive abortion policies, according to a 2015 study published in the Lancet, 15.6 million abortions occur in India annually, 95 per cent of which are outside public health facilities.

In India, abortion has been legal for more than half a century since the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. A recent judgement by the Supreme Court of India, delivered in 2022 advanced women’s right to abortion by including unmarried women among those who can seek abortion services.

India needs to step up on all its health and reproductive health services, including abortion services, and make sure it is available through qualified practitioners in government and private settings, Muttreja said.

She suggested that another area where improvement is needed is the quality of family planning services.

Seema Bhaskaran, Lead-Gender at NGO Transform Rural India Foundation, said adolescents and young women are only infused with patriarchal values of virginity and the sanctity of the vagina and linking it to the honour of the family.

“This leads to a sense of secrecy and shame about the body, menstruation, fertility, and reproductive rights,” she said.

Talking about the situation in rural India, Bhaskaran said sexual abuse of adolescents and young women is high in rural areas of India and the girl children are subjected to severe trauma and risk to life as they bear children as unwed mothers.

“The body and mind of the adolescent are subjected to irreparable damage. Infant mortality and maternal mortality are repercussions of such violations and abusive experiences. Similarly, within marriages, women are subjected to marital rape and unwanted pregnancies and unable to exercise their rights for abortion,” she said.

Information on these aspects is inaccessible for adolescents and young women either through anganwadis or health systems like sub-centres or primary health centres or through platforms of the National Health Mission and sparse information on menstrual hygiene is transmitted through adolescent groups which are dwindling in numbers, she said.

Scientific and technically correct information on control over the body, sexuality, reproductive rights, and family planning should be imparted through platforms like community-based organisations with the support of NHM, she added.

Shyamal Santra, Lead of Public Health and Nutrition at Transform Rural India Foundation said it is possible that the lower reported rates of abortion among lower-middle-class individuals in India could be influenced by a variety of factors, including limited access to healthcare, cultural or religious beliefs, or a lack of awareness about reproductive healthcare options.

“It is important to note that regardless of the reported rates of abortion, all individuals should have access to safe and legal reproductive healthcare services, including contraception and abortion if they choose to use them,” Santra said.

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

2
Nation

Modi's degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

3
Punjab

CBI summons Kejriwal: Punjab minister Cheema defends excise policy, says state benefit by following same blueprint

4
Amritsar

Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot at by unidentified attackers at his residence in Amritsar, probe launched

5
Nation

Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14-day judicial custody; bodies of gangster-politician, his brother buried in ancestral village

6
Nation

How Atiq Ahmad's key vote in 2008 helped save UPA government, India's nuke deal with US

7
Delhi

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

8
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu says 'security lapse' after 'suspicious character' spotted at terrace of house

9
Delhi

CBI asked me around 56 questions; entire excise policy case is false: Arvind Kejriwal after 9-hour questioning

10
Nation

Atiq Ahmed's killers Lovlesh and Sunny were jobless, addicted to drugs, say kin

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...

11 die of heatstroke at Maharashtra Bhushan award function in Navi Mumbai

11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai

Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...


Cities

View All

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

38-year-old oil trader ends his life in Amritsar

PO cell shut in Amritsar, entire staff merged with police stations

Delhi natives booked for kidnapping

Woman, paramour nabbed on charge of abetting suicide

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Stray Canine Menace Mohali: Despite rise in bite cases, MC unmoved

Respite in sight, rain expected for four days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC invites RFP for pan-city 24X7 water supply project

Chandigarh Cops halt AAP’s protest march to CBI office over summons to Arvind Kejriwal

L-G flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

Lieutenant-Governor flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

AAP protest hits traffic in Delhi

Youth killed near Khan Market

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Non-teaching employees meet Cheema, want promises fulfilled

Rinku calls on MP Seechewal, gets letter of green demands

Karamjit Kaur holds meetings in Phillaur

Usual hustle & bustle, excitement missing in mandis

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

43 more test positive for Covid in district

Civil works of upcoming int’l airport at Halwara to be completed by July: Minister

Open House: What should be done to check ‘fleecing’ by private and aided schools in Ludhiana?

5 land in police net with 243-gm heroin

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

CPF workers take out bike rally

Northern Railways win women’s cricket tourney

Dr Ambedkar’s contribution highlighted

Air Marshal Arjan Singh remembered