Ladakh land encroached upon by China, says Rahul Gandhi

Jammu, August 20

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said people of Ladakh are concerned about their grazing land being encroached upon by the Chinese army.

“People have been affected as their grazing land has been encroached upon by the Chinese army. Everyone here is saying that the Chinese army entered and took over their grazing land while the Prime Minister told the nation that not even an inch of land has been encroached upon, but that is not true,” he said. Rahul, who paid tributes to his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary after reaching at Pangong Lake in the morning, said: “People with whom I have talked to have a lot of complaints. They are not satisfied with the UT status also. They want representation as the UT is being run through bureaucracy.”

Rahul said as he was not able to come to Ladakh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he decided to come to the UT and listen to the grievances of the locals. Earlier, he was received by Congress leaders and locals at Pangong Lake. Senior Congress leader of Ladakh Nawang Rigzin Jora accompanied him. — OC

Part of propaganda Absolutely wrong, Rahul is defaming India by making statements like Beijing’s ‘propaganda machinery’. — Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP leader

