Lakhimpur case: SC to hear on Monday plea seeking cancellation of Ashish Mishra’s bail

A special bench had on March 30 directed UP government to respond by April 4 to the two reports of a retired judge monitoring the SIT probe in the case suggesting cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra

Lakhimpur case: SC to hear on Monday plea seeking cancellation of Ashish Mishra’s bail

Ashish Mishra. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, April 3

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday the plea challenging the grant of bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that had left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

A special bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli had on March 30 directed the Uttar Pradesh government to respond by April 4 to the two reports of a retired judge monitoring the SIT probe in the case suggesting cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra.

The top court noted the monitoring judge had written to the state government to seek cancellation of bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra in connection with the case.

“There are two letters sent by the SIT to the Additional chief secretary (home) of the Uttar Pradesh government by the monitoring judge who had written to the state to file appeal in SC to cancel bail of main accused Ashish Mishra,” the bench had said.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the state government, had then informed the bench that the Additional Secretary, Home, had said he did not receive the letters.

The bench had then asked Jethmalani to go through the reports submitted by the SIT and respond by April 4.

Prior to that, the state government had said the decision to challenge the grant of bail was pending consideration by the relevant authorities.

The top court had appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to supervise on a day-to-day basis the Uttar Pradesh SIT’s probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The state government said, in accordance with the orders of the court, the families of all the victims of Lakhimpur violence case and all the witnesses, whose statements were recorded under Section 164 (by a magistrate), have been receiving continuous security under the Witness Protection Scheme of 2018.

On March 16, the top court had sought responses of the UP government and Ashish Mishra, on a plea challenging the grant of bail to him. It had also directed the state government to ensure protection of witnesses after counsel, appearing for farmers, referred to the attack on a key witness on March 10.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the UP police FIR. Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre’s now-repealed agricultural reform laws.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: Pakistan President approves dissolution of National Assembly, elections in 90 days

2
Chandigarh

Scramble for books listed by private schools in Chandigarh

3
Bathinda

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

4
Punjab

School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

5
Punjab

Employee can seek VRS before 20 years of service, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Entertainment

Malaika Arora injured in car accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

7
Nation

Pakistan army chief Gen Bajwa seeks India, Pak, China trilateral

8
Trending

Viral video: 'Ball of fire' coming down from sky sparks curiosity across Maharashtra, MP, Gujarat

9
Features

India as an emerging weapons exporter

10
Punjab

Opposition slams Punjab govt for SSP’s transfer

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Top Stories

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: Pakistan President approves dissolution of National Assembly, elections in 90 days

No-trust move against Article 5 of the Constitution, says Na...

All orders and actions initiated by President, PM subject to court orders: Pak Supreme Court

All orders and actions initiated by President, PM Imran Khan subject to court orders: Pakistan's Supreme Court

Court orders all parties to avoid taking any unconstitutiona...

Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Demands immediate vote on no-confidence motion against PM Im...

After Punjab now Haryana to hold a 1-day special assembly session to stake claim over Chandigarh

Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session

The decision was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeti...

Militants attack two non-locals, hailing from Pathankot, in south Kashmir

Two non-locals, hailing from Pathankot, shot at by militants in south Kashmir

Massive searches are on to nab the attackers after truck dri...

Cities

View All

Health employees boycott work at govt, private hospitals in Amritsar

Health employees boycott work at govt, private hospitals in Amritsar

Improve functioning of MC depts, Amritsar Mayor tells officials

Lane for autos to streamline traffic near bus terminus in Amritsar

Tarn Taran woman found murdered

Notorious criminal fires at cops, escapes

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

‘No floor-wise approval for building plans in Chandigarh for now’

‘No floor-wise approval for building plans in Chandigarh for now’

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Scramble for books listed by private schools in Chandigarh

Bank restores Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's Rs 28.51 lakh withdrawn fraudulently

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Over 90 per cent patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says City government survey

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Docs’ strike hits OPD services

Docs' strike hits OPD services

Nawanshahr DC goes beyond the call of duty

Cancel contract if contractor fleeces vendors, says Jimpa

No fresh case reported in Jalandhar district

16 CCTVs to be installed at all DAC entry points

Careless officials lock man, son inside bank in Ludhiana

Careless officials lock man, son inside bank in Ludhiana

Poor response to vaccination drive from kids of Ludhiana district

Heaps of garbage set on fire in Model Town Extension irks Ludhiana residents

Neighbour held for attempting to rape 14-year-old girl in Ludhiana

3 travel agents booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Dr Nanak Singh new Patiala SSP

Seven-day theatre festival concludes in Patiala