Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Respond to Ashish Mishra's bail plea, Supreme Court tells UP

PTI

New Delhi, October 17

The Supreme Court on Monday granted two weeks to the Uttar Pradesh Government to file its response on a plea filed by Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, seeking bail in a case related to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had on July 26 rejected the bail plea of Mishra.A Bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna said it would hear the matter on November 7. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ashish Mishra, told the court that a notice was already issued in the matter.

On October 3 last year, eight persons were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR.

Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

On April 18, the top court cancelled the bail granted to Mishra and asked him to surrender in a week, saying the “victims” were denied “a fair and effective hearing” in the Allahabad High Court which adopted a “myopic view of the evidence”.

