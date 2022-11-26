Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh trial court to frame charges in a week

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

The Supreme Court on Friday asked an Uttar Pradesh court trying the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, in which Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra is an accused, to complete formalities regarding framing of charges within a week.

The directions came from a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath after it was informed that a chargesheet had already been filed and the trial court was yet to frame charges. The Bench posted Mishra’s plea for bail on December 12 after it was told that the case was listed for hearing before the trial court on November 29.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3, 2021. In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist were killed. It was alleged that Ashish was sitting in one of the cars.

On behalf of Ashish Mishra, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi said the FIR against his client was based on hearsay and not on the basis of statements of eyewitnesses