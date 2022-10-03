Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims' families awaiting justice, says Rakesh Tikait

Lakhimpur Kheri, October 3
The families of those who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence are yet to get justice, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, announcing that farmers would assemble across the country on Monday to mark the incident's first anniversary.
Speaking to reporters here on Sunday evening, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson said the nation would never forget the violence that took place at Tikunia village on this day last year and claimed eight lives.
Tikait will take part in religious programmes at the Kaudiyala Ghat gurdwara at Tikunia on Monday to mark the first anniversary of the violence.
Farmers were staging a protest at Tikunia village on October 3 last year against a visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya when four of them were crushed under the wheels of a convoy of cars. In the subsequent violence, four others including two BJP workers and a journalist were killed.
"The families of the victims are yet to get justice," Tikait said.
"Farmers of the country will never forget the incident. They will assemble across the nation to mark its first anniversary on October 3," he added.
The BKU leader blamed the state government for the delay in justice.
