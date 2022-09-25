Lalu, Nitish meet Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, mull at uniting Opposition to oust BJP in 2024

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and requested her to lead the opposition unity efforts to dislodge BJP from power in 2024 general elections.

Talking to the media after the meeting Lalu said, he along with Nitish Kumar told Sonia Gandhi that she heads India's largest opposition party and requested her to take the initiative.

"We came together in Bihar and ousted BJP. We are together. All of us will come together and oust the BJP from power in India," Lalu said, adding that prevailing situation in the country is quite alarming, the Modi government is trying to intimidate opposition leaders. "But we are not going to be intimated by their machinations," Lalu asserted.

There is a need for all parties to join hands and work together to take the country forward, Nitish Kumar said.

He said all parties are on the same page in fight against BJP and discussion on a concrete plan will happen after Congress president election.

#lalu prasad yadav #nitish kumar