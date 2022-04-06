Lalu tried to paint 2002 Godhra train carnage as accident and not a conspiracy: Amit Shah in Parliament

BJP MP Brij Lal mentioned the Godhra issue during a debate on the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill

Lalu tried to paint 2002 Godhra train carnage as accident and not a conspiracy: Amit Shah in Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, April 6

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav of trying to paint the Godhra train carnage of 2002 as an accident and not a conspiracy by appointing a new committee to probe into it.

BJP MP Brij Lal mentioned the Godhra issue during a debate on the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill and questioned formation of the U C Banerjee Commission by then railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in September 2004 to investigate the incident.

While referring to the Godhra incident, Lal said a coach of the Sabarmati Express was put on fire on February 27, 2002, killing 59 people.

“The then railway minister of RJD formed one U C Banerjee Commission and it had submitted a report on January 17, 2005. The report said the fire was accidental and the coach was not put on fire,” he said.

The commission report had said there were sadhus in the coach who were smoking weed and the fire broke out accidentally from that.

Lal, a former Uttar Pradesh-cadre IPS officer, said the lower court had awarded the death penalty to 11 convicts in the case, and accused some of the opposition parties of sympathising with the terrorists.

Later the high court had commuted the death sentence of 11 convicts to life imprisonment while upholding the earlier life sentence of 20 others.

After his statement, the House witnessed an uproar.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said any such incident, whether it had happened in Kashmir or Godhra or in Delhi, “we all are collectively responsible for that... You cannot blame it on someone.” On this, Home Minister Amit Shah who was present in the House got up and said, perhaps, Jha has not listened to the speech of Lal who has not said anything illogical.

“The railway minister of that time had tried to give a different angle to the incident in which people were burnt alive,” Shah said.

Without naming Lalu Prasad Yadav, Shah said he, despite knowing the fact that an inquiry by a former judge appointed by the Supreme Court was going on, appointed a new committee by using the Railway Act.

“The committee had suggested that it was an accident and not a conspiracy. The Supreme Court had rejected this,” Shah said, adding that “hence he (Brij Lal) said that an attempt was made to give it a different angle.” Nothing has come out from this committee.

“There is a judgement of Supreme Court now. It was an attempt to save the seven accused who had killed people. This is what Brij Lal wanted to tell us,” he said.

Soon after this, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh who was presiding the session called Shah to reply to the debate on the the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan's wife's friend leaves Pakistan amid corruption charges; her '$90,000-bag' photo goes viral

2
World

If today, India decides to topple a govt in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs 10 to 15 billion: Imran Khan

3
Himachal

Kejriwal in Himachal: 30 years to Cong, 17 to BJP, give us 5 and see what actual development means, says Delhi CM at Mandi roadshow

4
Punjab

Police question PTC TV MD following complaint lodged by Miss Punjab contestant

5
Chandigarh in brief

Install HSRP or face challan: Chandigarh traffic police

6
Haryana

Haryana AAP formula: Divide Chandigarh in 2 parts; give Punjab, Haryana Rs 20k crore each for new capitals

7
Patiala

Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

8
Haryana

Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found at neighbour's terrace

9
Comment

Congress footprint shrinking in Lutyens’ Delhi

10
Punjab

Punjab Govt 'accepts' most demands, farmers call off protest

Don't Miss

View All
Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Top Stories

First case of Omicron’s new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai: BMC

Covid-19: India reports first case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE from Mumbai

Woman, a costume designer, who has been infected with 'XE' w...

Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi today; BJP braces up

Kejriwal in Himachal: 30 years to Cong, 17 to BJP, give us 5 and see what actual development means, says Delhi CM at Mandi roadshow

Kejriwal promises corruption-free Himachal

BJP foundation day LIVE updates: PM Modi to address BJP workers

On BJP foundation day, PM Modi slams dynastic politics, says party does not believe in 'vote-bank politics'

In video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

Zawahiri showers praises on Karnataka college student Muskan...

Karnal: Body of missing 4-year-old found on neighbour terrace; boy was suspected to be kidnapped by beggar

Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found at neighbour's terrace

A woman notices the body on her terrace at around 5 am as sh...

Cities

View All

And theatrics in Amritsar Municipal Corporation continue…

And theatrics in Amritsar Municipal Corporation continue…

Woman ends life in Amritsar, in-laws booked

Child reunites with parents in Amritsar

No end to stray dog menace in Amritsar

February 19 double murder case: No breakthrough even after questioning over 300 suspects

Probe on as video of Bathinda woman selling ‘drugs’ goes viral

Probe on as video of Bathinda woman selling 'drugs' goes viral

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Major fire at Chandigarh’s Dadu Majra waste dumping ground; locals inconvenienced

Major fire at Chandigarh’s Dadu Majra waste dumping ground; locals inconvenienced

Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

Haryana denounces Punjab's move on Chandigarh, passes resolution

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Private schools in Chandigarh 'endorse' uniform sellers too

Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

New Delhi Municipal Council withdraws order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan

Parliament nod to Bill for unification of 3 Delhi MCs

3 illegal colonies, shops demolished in Jalandhar Cantt area

3 illegal colonies, shops demolished in Jalandhar Cantt area

2 illegal colonies razed in Nawanshahr, Banga

SC panel takes note of Nakodar custodial death

Sandeep Hans takes over as Hoshiarpur DC

Nawanshahr DC Vishesh Sarangal kick-starts procurement in Rahon

5 Nepalese servants commit ~40L theft at bizman’s house

5 Nepalese servants commit Rs 40L theft at bizman's house in Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar Extension

Ludhiana: Manjit Nagar residents dump sewage at councillor's office

Seva Kendras to open seven days a week

Fire breaks out in plastic factory at Neechi Mangli

Vehicles gutted in fire at Khanna police station

Youth shot dead following altercation in Patiala

Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

Decision to shift Patiala civic body wards to Improvement Trust revoked

Patiala Municipal Corporation all set to expand its limits

Students of Punjabi University, Patiala, slam Centre for ‘infringing’ on rights of Punjab