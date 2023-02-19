Lancet: ICMR's health package trial lowered stroke risk in patients

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 18

The Lancet Global Health on Saturday published results from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s unique semi-interactive health intervention which lowered risks behind strokes in patients, who had suffered one episode previously.

HOW TO SPOT A STROKE One side of the face droops, arms or legs weaken, speech difficulty

A doctor has only 4-5 hours to save a patient after the onset of the stroke MYTH: Strokes only affect elderly persons FACT: Strokes can affect anyone at any age

Strokes are the top cause of adult disability and the third largest cause of deaths in India, with the ICMR institutionally tracking the burden only from 2018.

In the ICMR’s stroke trial, adult patients with first stroke and access to a mobile cellular device were randomly allocated to intervention and control groups using a central, in-house, web-based randomisation system.

A package consisting of SMS text messages, health education videos, stroke prevention workbook for patients focused on control of blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, improved physical activity, healthy diet and medication adherence, was sent to the mobile of the intervention group, said ICMR’s Jeyaraj Pandian, lead investigator of the study.

Between April 28, 2018, and November 30, 2021, the ICMR selected 4,298 patients — 2,148 in the intervention group which received the health intervention package and 2,150 to the control group which received only standard medical care for stroke.

The ICMR health intervention package (well-crafted awareness materials) developed in 12 regional languages improved lifestyle behaviours that prevent stroke, the Lancet study says.