Land-for-jobs 'scam': CBI grills Tejashwi for 8 hours

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

The CBI today grilled Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at its headquarters for more than eight hours and his sister Misa was questioned under provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with their ongoing probe into the land-for-jobs case.

Both the Central agencies recently initiated action in the case, with the CBI questioning Lalu Prasad and his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and the ED carrying out raids against the RJD chief’s family.

Tejashwi had skipped three earlier notices given by the agency and arrived at the CBI headquarters here at around 10.30 am according to his commitment to the Delhi High Court last week, officials said.

Following necessary formalities, Tejashwi was escorted to the investigating team, which questioned him till around 8 pm with a nearly 90-minute lunch break, during which he went out of the building, the officials said.

The CBI’s line of inquiry was believed to have focused on Tejashwi’s financial transactions, including his purported links to AB Exports Private Limited and AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd. Last week, the CBI had assured the Delhi High Court that Tejashwi would not be arrested this month.

The CBI’s probe is part of an ongoing probe into documents and evidence that came to light after the initial chargesheet was submitted, as well as the alleged involvement of accused persons that could not be completed by the time the initial report was filed.

The officials said fresh questioning was taking place as part of further investigation based on new inputs gathered during the agency’s ongoing probe.