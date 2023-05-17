Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: CBI raids nine sites

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

The CBI today conducted fresh searches on the premises of RJD’s Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta and party MLA Kiran Devi covering nine locations in multiple states in connection with its ongoing probe into the land-for-jobs ‘scam’ in the Railways, officials said.

According to the officials, the searches were conducted in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Patna and Arrah. The officials said sleuths searched properties linked to Kiran Devi and her husband Arun Singh in Bihar’s Arrah and Patna, and those of Gupta in Gurugram and Rewari in Haryana, Noida in UP and Delhi. They also said the CBI had searched the MLA’s official residence at Harding Road in Patna in the morning and collected some documents and also searched properties linked to her in her constituency.