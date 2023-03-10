Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar

New Delhi/Patna, March 10
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches in multiple cities of Bihar in connection with a money-laundering investigation into the land for jobs ‘scam’ case in which RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi were questioned recently by the CBI.
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtriya Janata Dal in towns like Patna and Phulwari Sharif, officials said.
The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, they said.
The CBI has filed a chargesheet in the case against Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and all the accused have been summoned on March 15, officials had said.
The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, stems from this CBI complaint.
Both Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi were questioned by the CBI in this case recently.
