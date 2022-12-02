Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises, but insists Kashmir Files 'vulgar film'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

International Film Festival of India is not new to controversy… but what happened on the concluding day of its 53rd edition at the closing ceremony truly was unceremonious and, predictably, stirred up a hornet’s nest.

As jury head Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid singled out Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, one of the 15 films vying for the Golden Peacock, the criticism of the film even to the most objective mind seemed out of place and out of context. That a film that the jury thought wasn’t worthy of any award or honour should have become a target of such acerbic criticism was indeed unwarranted as the Israeli filmmaker, known for speaking out his mind, termed it “vulgar” and a “propaganda”. Two days later, post a row and pressure from no less than his country’s ambassador Naor Gilon, the maker has tendered an apology.

Though Lapid has called it a “total apology”, it is only a half-hearted and veiled one and is unlikely to assuage the flared sentiments of The Kashmir Files team, which was quick to defend the movie.

Lapid’s apology can only rub salt in the wounds of those who felt outraged, especially filmmaker Agnihotri. The Israeli filmmaker remained almost unapologetic while expressing regret: “I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally, totally, totally apologise if that’s the way they interpreted… but at the same time whatever I said, and I said clearly, that for me and my fellow jury members it was, and it is, a vulgar propaganda movie that didn’t have a place and was inappropriate for such a prestigious competitive section. I can repeat it again and again.”

Furthermore while IFFI jury members distanced themselves from Lapid’s criticism, he has once again involved them in the controversy as he went on to say, “It wasn’t a personal opinion at all.” He even said, “We all thought that the movie used a series of manipulation, vulgar, and violence because it was supposed to transmit a message that can cause hostility, violence and hate in the environment.”

Anupam Kher, who won fulsome praise from all quarters for his portrayal of an exiled Kashmiri Pandit, had tweeted on Tuesday: “The truth of The Kashmir Files is stuck like a thorn in the throat of some people… but our film is now a movement and not a film.” Echoing the actor’s sentiment, Agnihotri, who has written and directed the film, had posted: “Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness.”

Many other from the film fraternity like actor Ranvir Shorey and singer-actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi too had called out Lapid. Though he found support in the ever-defiant Swara Bhasker and comedian Kunal Kamra.

