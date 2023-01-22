Last date to apply for NET extended

New Delhi, January 21
Following a representation from students, National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday extended the last date for submission of online application for Union Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET).
January 23 is the new date now. Earlier, the last date was January 17. UGC NET examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10; July 9, 11, 12; and August 12, 13 and 14 on computer-based mode.
Notably, UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.
The NTA — a nodal agency to conduct the NET examination — said that they had received several requests from applicants that they could not upload photographs or other documents due to heavy rush on the last date.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...