Last fiscal, BJP got Rs 1,917 crore, Cong Rs 541 crore

New Delhi, January 17

The ruling BJP received a total contribution of Rs 1,917.12 crore and spent Rs 854.46 crore in financial year 2021-22, as per the party’s account posted on the Election Commission’s website.

The BJP received contributions to the tune of Rs 1,033.7 crore through electoral bonds.

The Congress, in its annual audit report for financial year 2021-22, has shown its expenditure of Rs 4,00.41 crore and receipts of Rs 541.27 crore. It has also shown grants, donations and contributions to the tune of Rs 347.99 crore.

In its annual audit report for 2021-22, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has shown receipts of Rs 2.87 crore and expenditure of Rs 1.18 crore.

The three political parties are among the eight recognised national outfits.