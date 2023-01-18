Last fiscal, BJP got Rs 1,917 crore, Cong Rs 541 crore

New Delhi, January 17
The ruling BJP received a total contribution of Rs 1,917.12 crore and spent Rs 854.46 crore in financial year 2021-22, as per the party’s account posted on the Election Commission’s website.
The BJP received contributions to the tune of Rs 1,033.7 crore through electoral bonds.
The Congress, in its annual audit report for financial year 2021-22, has shown its expenditure of Rs 4,00.41 crore and receipts of Rs 541.27 crore. It has also shown grants, donations and contributions to the tune of Rs 347.99 crore.
In its annual audit report for 2021-22, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has shown receipts of Rs 2.87 crore and expenditure of Rs 1.18 crore.
The three political parties are among the eight recognised national outfits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm for...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president