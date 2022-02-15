Lavanya suicide: SC refuses to stay HC order on CBI probe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay a Madras High Court order transferring to the CBI the investigation into the suicide of Lavanya, a minor girl from Thanjavur, due to alleged attempts by her school to forcibly convert her to Christianity.

“Really speaking in terms of what all has happened, it might not be appropriate for us to interject in the investigation of the CBI,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna told senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the Tamil Nadu DGP.

The Bench, however, issued a notice on the Tamil Nadu DGP’s petition with regard to certain adverse comments made by the HC while ordering a CBI probe. It also issued a notice on another petition against the January 31 Madras High Court verdict filed by “The Immaculate Heart of Mary Society”, which runs the school where Lavanya used to study. It asked the respondents to file their replies in four weeks.

Lavanya (17), a student of Class XII at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thirukattupalli near Thanjavur, died by suicide on January 19 by consuming poison after allegedly being tortured to convert to Christianity by the school. The Madras High Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into her death.

In her police statement before a judicial magistrate, she had accused her hostel warden of burdening her with non-academic chores as a result of which, she consumed pesticide.