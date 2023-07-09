Law Commission cautions against WhatsApp messages on civil code

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 8

Amid a raging debate over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Law Commission has cautioned the public against fraudulent WhatsApp text, messages and calls being circulated on the platform regarding the UCC and clarified that it has no connection with any such texts.

“It has come to notice that certain phone numbers are rotating among the individuals, falsely associating them with the Law Commission of India. It is clarified that the Law commission has no involvement in connection with these texts, calls, or messages, and disclaimers any responsibility or endorsement thereof,” the Law Commission said in a disclaimer.

The Law commission stressed it communicated solely through its official channels, including its website and official publications and encouraged individuals to visit its official website to access any public notice issued with regard to the UCC. “It is hereby urged that the public exercise caution and rely on official sources for accurate information,” it said.