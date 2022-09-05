Law Minister hits back at top court ex-judge's remark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has joined the issue with Justice BN Srikrishna over the former Supreme Court judge's remarks about alleged lack of freedom of expression in the country.

“Those people who speak all the time without any restrictions to abuse the popularly elected PM are crying about freedom of expression! They will never talk about Emergency imposed by Congress," the Law Minister said.

Justice Srikrishna (retd) had said: “Today, things are very bad I must confess. If I were to stand in a public square and say I don’t like the face of the PM, somebody might raid me, arrest me, throw me in jail without giving me any reason.”