Law students condemn BCI's resolution

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

Student groups from 36 law schools have condemned the Bar Council of India’s (BCI) “regressive and queer-phobic resolution” on marriage equality and said it was part of a disturbing pattern of the body passing resolutions on constitutional issues.

“The ongoing case is a case for the enforcement of the constitutional right to equality, freedom, and privacy. Rather, they evoke the image of an anxious majority, 99.9% of countrymen. On what basis they conjure this data is unclear,” they said.