Lawrence Bishnoi gang member nabbed after exchange of fire in Delhi

IANS

New Delhi, May 24

A member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was absconding for the last three years after interim bail, was nabbed in Delhi after a brief exchange of fire, a top police official said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Yogesh alias Gogha, was previously involved in 16 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, criminal intimidation and the Arms Act, registered in Delhi and its peripherals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Alok Kumar said that there was information about the presence of the absconding gangster in the North-West and Outer Delhi areas.

"Further information about his activities was gathered and after incessant efforts of over two months, a trap was laid on Monday near the Britannia Chowk flyover and Yogesh was spotted walking towards it," said the DCP.

However, when he was asked to surrender, Yogesh whipped out a pistol and fired towards the police team.

"The team members immediately responded and overpowered and disarmed the accused. A semi-automatic pistol and two bullets were recovered from his possession," said the top official.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Yogesh is an 'active Bad Character' of the Narela police station.

"The accused was also convicted for a four-year imprisonment in a case of attempt to murder in 2019 and was granted 45 days interim bail in June 2020. However, he did not surrender after that and absconded.

"He has also divulged that he is an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi-Jitender Gogi gang and provides logistic and financial help. He is an associate of one Mukesh alias Punit, who is also an active member of this syndicate," the DCP added.