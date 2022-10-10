Laws alone won't help BCs, says Mohan Bhagwat

PTI

Kanpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said merely making laws to help the Backward Classes was not enough and mindsets had to be changed to ensure their upliftment. PTI

Uddhav aide booked for ‘objectionable’ remark

Mumbai: The police on Sunday filed an FIR against Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire in Aurangabad over alleged objectionable remarks against CM Eknath Shinde, an official said. PTI

NIA raids premises of 2 LTTE supporters

New Delhi: The NIA has conducted raids at two locations in Tamil Nadu’s Salem and Sivagangai districts in a case involving two self-radicalised individuals, who support the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a banned organisation under the UAPA. The NIA said the accused were engaged in manufacturing firearms and explosives. TNS

Shameful: BJP on Nitish defending Lalu

New Delhi: Hitting out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for defending RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and members of his family after the CBI filed a chargesheet against them, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad termed it “shameful” and “unfortunate” and said the JD-U leader had turned a blind eye to graft. TNS

Gross direct tax revenue jumps 24%

New Delhi: The gross collection of tax on corporate and individual earnings jumped nearly 24% so far in the current fiscal year to Rs 8.98 lakh crore, the tax department said on Sunday. This includes a 32% growth in personal income tax (including Securities Transaction Tax) mop up and 16.73% rise in corporate tax revenues over the same period last year. PTI

Kharge: Contesting poll to fight BJP-RSS

New Delhi: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he was contesting the election to the party president’s post “to fight against the BJP and the RSS”. He noted the situation prevailing in the country was “worrisome” and accused the ruling BJP of “weakening” autonomous bodies. PTI

New dress code

PEC-Chandigarh students in a jubilant mood after being awarded degrees. For the first time, students donned traditional attire instead of the graduation gown and cap. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL