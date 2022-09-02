Lawyer held in 2008 Embraer bribery case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

The CBI has arrested Delhi-based lawyer Gautam Khaitan in a case relating to alleged commission paid by Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer to a UK-based NRI middleman to swing a three-aircraft DRDO deal worth $210 million in its favour in 2008.

Officials said the CBI arrested Khaitan last week, nearly six years after registering an FIR on the basis of a Brazilian newspaper report exposing alleged kickbacks worth $5.76 million paid by the company in the deal for fully customised EMB-145 aircraft for the DRDO, which were to be fitted with airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system.