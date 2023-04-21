Lawyers can’t go on strike or abstain from judicial work: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

Holding that lawyers cannot go on strike, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked all high courts to constitute grievance redressal committees headed by the Chief Justice at the state level to enable advocates to make representations for their “genuine problems”.

“We once again reiterate that no member of the Bar can go on strike…. Time and again this court has emphasised that advocates going on strike or abstaining from their work hampers judicial work,” a Bench headed by Justice MR Shah and Justice A Amanullah said.

The Bench directed that separate grievance redressal committees be constituted at the district court level to provide for a forum, where lawyers could seek redressal of their genuine grievances related to procedural changes in filing or listing of cases or misbehaviour of members of the lower judiciary.

The forum should be a place where members of the Bar can ventilate their grievances, the top court emphasised.

The order came on a plea filed by District Bar Association of Dehradun seeking an appropriate forum for redressal of their complaints.

The top court directed its Registry to send a copy of this order to the Registrar General of each high court for taking steps in accordance with the order.

Pronouncing the order, Justice Shah said if members of the Bar had some genuine grievance or they faced difficulties because of procedural changes in filing and listing of matters or any genuine grievance pertaining to misbehaviour of members of the lower judiciary, they could very well make a representation for redressal of genuine grievance so that such strikes could be avoided.

Headed by the Chief Justice, the grievance redressal committee in HC should consist of two other senior judges – one each from the judicial services and one from the Bar – to be nominated by the Chief Justice as well as the Advocate General of the state, chairman of the Bar council of the state and the president of the high court Bar association, the top court said.

court proceedings get hampered

