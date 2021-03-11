'Leader' who assaulted Noida woman held

PTI

Noida: Absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi was on Tuesday arrested from Meerut and sent to 14-day judicial custody, officials said, days after he was seen in a video abusing and assaulting a woman for objecting to his alleged illegal constructions at a housing society here. Three aides of Tyagi (34) were also arrested who provided support to him since he fled Noida Friday evening after the incident, and the local police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.