'Leader' who assaulted Noida woman held

Noida: Absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi was on Tuesday arrested from Meerut and sent to 14-day judicial custody, officials said, days after he was seen in a video abusing and assaulting a woman for objecting to his alleged illegal constructions at a housing society here. Three aides of Tyagi (34) were also arrested who provided support to him since he fled Noida Friday evening after the incident, and the local police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...