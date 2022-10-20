Leave Ukraine forthwith, India tells its citizens

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

India today issued a travel advisory asking its citizens to leave Ukraine at the earliest. Indians were asked to leave by any available means in view of the deteriorating situation and recent escalation of hostilities all across Ukraine, said the Indian mission in Kyiv.

On October 10, after Russia retaliated to the bombing of the bridge to Crimea over Kerch Strait, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv had issued an advisory asking Indians in Ukraine to avoid all non-essential travel in view of the escalation in hostilities. Indians were also asked to keep the Indian Embassy informed about their whereabouts.

Western countries had asked their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately after hostilities began in mid-February. However, several thousands of their nationals are now confirmed to be fighting on the side of the Ukrainian forces. After October 10, Russia has continued with aerial attacks all over Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv. This has resulted in civilian casualties as well as power outages.