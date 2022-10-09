 Lieutenant Governor sends another letter to Arvind Kejriwal, reminds him of duties : The Tribune India

Lieutenant Governor sends another letter to Arvind Kejriwal, reminds him of duties

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

Noting that he had not received any “satisfactory reply” from AAP government, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has accused CM Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers of running away from their constitutional duties over issues related to excise policy, power subsidy and other matters raised by him.

Saxena, in a fresh communication to Kejriwal dated October 7, launched a scathing attack on the AAP dispensation, saying its was based on “speeches and advertisement”, not works of public interest.

The L-G took umbrage at Kejriwal referring to a previous communication as a “love letter,” saying his letters and instructions were only meant to caution the government against “errors and shortcomings.” On the other hand, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP, through the L-G, was trying to harm the interests of the people of Delhi. “Today, another love letter has arrived. The BJP through the L-G is bent on destroying the lives of Delhi residents. Every day they create a fuss over something. I want to assure the people that there is no need to worry... I will not let any harm come to you,” he tweeted.

