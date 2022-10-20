'Life' over, 50L vehicles de-registered in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

The Delhi Transport Department has de-registered more than 50 lakh vehicles so far this year. According to officials of the department, in a crackdown on vehicles nearing the end of their life, the Delhi Government deregistered more than 53 lakh vehicles between 2018 and 2022, with slightly more than 50 lakh deregistered this year alone.

The Supreme Court in 2018 had banned plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years. Accordingly, any registered diesel vehicle more than 10 years old and petrol and CNG vehicles over 15 years old cannot run on Delhi roads.

As per the data, 53,38,045 vehicles have been de-registered between 2018 and 2022.

An official said that the de-registered vehicles cannot ply on the roads of Delhi.

“This year, the process of de-registration started in January and by October 17, the Transport Department de-registered 50 lakh vehicles. It is an important move in combating air pollution in Delhi,” Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said.