Like US, India too now hits back if borders meddled with: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

Asserting that India had joined the likes of the US and Israel in hitting back at those meddling with their borders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the cross-border surgical strikes inside Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack was an example of this.

Addressing a slew of functions in Bengaluru to inaugurate various projects, Shah criticised the previous Congress regime for being “lax in taking tough security measures”. “India only used to issue statements whenever terror attacks were carried out by Pakistan-backed extremists, but things have changed after Narendra Modi became the PM. Earlier, only the US and Israel used to retaliate whenever someone meddled with their borders and military. Now, India too has joined this group,” he said.

After Narendra Modi became the PM, terror attacks took place in Uri (2016) and Pulwama (2019), he said. “We retaliated with surgical strikes and air strikes within 10 days inside Pakistan.... Some people question how it (surgical strike and air strike) had any effect. I tell them that it (counter-attack) has a huge impact. Now, the entire world knows that no one can meddle with Indian borders. Otherwise, befitting reply will be given,” Shah said.

Later, during an event where he inaugurated the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Shah said the government would soon be developing a national database to monitor hawala transactions, terror funding and activities, counterfeit currency, narcotics, bomb threats and illegal arms smuggling as the government had “a zero tolerance policy” against terrorism. The data would come in handy for intelligence and legal agencies to crack critical cases, he said.

“With the help of data analytics and information technology, there should be a paradigm shift in the current way of working of agencies,” he said, expressing hope that the NATGRID would fulfil the responsibility of linking various sources of data.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, meanwhile, received a big boost with Amit Shah asking him to continue without heeding to the speculations about leadership change, sources said, adding Shah assured Bommai that the next Assembly elections, due next year, would be fought under his leadership.

Rules out change of guard in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday received a big boost with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to continue without heeding to the speculations about leadership change, sources close to Bommai said.

#amit shah